NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The chief and mayor announced immediate changes are coming to the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The two big initiatives are focused primarily on reducing gun violence in Nashville.
Metro Police firstly are creating a new Office of Alternative Police Strategies. This office will be dedicated to going into neighborhoods to work with mental health providers, community leaders, non-profits, and city officials. This team's focus is learning what the needs of the neighborhood for police to help are.
The other initiative is a new shift for officers. They'll be set up in areas of town that we see higher gun crime rates. They will specifically be focused between 5 p.m. and 330 a.m.
Mayor John Cooper said today's challenges focus on gun violence as there have been 98 homicides in 2020.
Cooper said 80 officers had been redeployed to units across the city to focusing on hours when highest crimes.
Chief John Drake said the gun-related homicides in Nashville rose by just under 30 percent in the last year. He called that total "unacceptable."
Drake said they are repurposing resources to increase stronger relationships in communities.
More officers are graduating next month.
The homicide unit has leads on all but three murders going back to October.
There is a group of detectives looking into the suspects of the murder of Nashville nurse Caitlyn Kaufman.
