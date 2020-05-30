NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has announced he plans to join Saturday's rally in downtown Nashville.
The "I Will Breathe" rally is being held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Legislative Plaza to protest police brutality. Mayor Cooper is also urging all of his colleagues in the Metro Council to join him at the rally.
I urge all of my colleagues in the Metro Council to join me at today's “I Will Breathe” rally. This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro’s leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices speaking out from across Davidson County. pic.twitter.com/6PToIvbW6y— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 30, 2020
Mayor Cooper wrote in a statement:
"This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro's leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices from across Davidson County as they speak out against the senseless killing of George Floyd and the deep-seated issues of racial injustice in our country."
Mayor Cooper also encourages everyone at the rally to practice safe social distancing and wear face masks.
I encourage everyone at today’s “I Will Breathe” rally to practice safe social distancing and wear face coverings to protect yourselves and each other.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) May 30, 2020
George Floyd died Monday in the custody of Minneapolis police. Video surfaced showing Floyd on the ground with a police officer kneeling on his neck. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" repeatedly.
Floyd's death has sparked several protests, both violent and not violent, throughout the country.
Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, has since been charged with third degree murder. The other three officers involved have since been fired from the police force.
RELATED COVERAGE:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.