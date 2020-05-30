Nashville Mayor John Cooper

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has announced he plans to join Saturday's rally in downtown Nashville.

The "I Will Breathe" rally is being held Saturday at 3 p.m. at Legislative Plaza to protest police brutality. Mayor Cooper is also urging all of his colleagues in the Metro Council to join him at the rally. 

Mayor Cooper wrote in a statement:

"This is an especially critical time for all of us, as Metro's leaders, to show up and listen to Black voices from across Davidson County as they speak out against the senseless killing of George Floyd and the deep-seated issues of racial injustice in our country."

Mayor Cooper also encourages everyone at the rally to practice safe social distancing and wear face masks.

George Floyd died Monday in the custody of Minneapolis police. Video surfaced showing Floyd on the ground with a police officer kneeling on his neck. Floyd can be heard saying "I can't breathe" repeatedly. 

Floyd's death has sparked several protests, both violent and not violent, throughout the country. 

Derek Chauvin, the officer who knelt on Floyd's neck, has since been charged with third degree murder. The other three officers involved have since been fired from the police force. 

