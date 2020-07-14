Mayor John Cooper said Metro Police would begin enforcing the county's mask mandate on Wednesday morning.

 

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — In a one-on-one interview with News4's Nancy Amons, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Metro officials will begin issuing citations for people in public not wearing masks starting Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.

Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron confirmed that School Resource Officers will be on both sides of Broadway Wednesday morning enforcing the mask ordinance.

The citation will be a civil citation accompanied by a $50 fine.

Officials say Metro Police officers have been given the green light to enforce the mask ordinance.

The ordinance has been in effect since the Metro Board of Health voted in favor of the measure during an emergency meeting on June 26.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.

 
 

