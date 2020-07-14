NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — In a one-on-one interview with News4's Nancy Amons, Nashville Mayor John Cooper said Metro officials will begin issuing citations for people in public not wearing masks starting Wednesday at 9:00 a.m.
Metro Police spokesperson Don Aaron confirmed that School Resource Officers will be on both sides of Broadway Wednesday morning enforcing the mask ordinance.
The MNPD, in consultation with the Mayor's Office & Metro Health Dept, will begin enforcement of the mandatory mask order Wed across the city, but with dedicated teams on Broadway. The most recent heat map of active COVID-19 cases shows a high concentration in the downtown core. pic.twitter.com/LqVfpHm5N1— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) July 14, 2020
The citation will be a civil citation accompanied by a $50 fine.
Officials say Metro Police officers have been given the green light to enforce the mask ordinance.
The ordinance has been in effect since the Metro Board of Health voted in favor of the measure during an emergency meeting on June 26.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.