NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Wednesday, Mayor John Cooper announced he’s appointing 21 housing experts in his mission to create better and more affordable housing for Nashville.
“Mayor John Cooper has told us that Nashville’s affordable housing needs are urgent and it’s time to get to work,” said Andrea Fanta, press secretary for Mayor Cooper’s office.
Today, I named a 21-member affordable housing task force. Nashville’s housing needs are urgent, and these experts will focus on policy, access, financing, and land use to help us preserve and create affordable housing for everyone.Learn more: https://t.co/6cJRoV5cay— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) January 12, 2021
At the mayor’s office, a group of 21 members were chosen from all professions to make up a brand new Affordable Housing Task Force. They’re among Metro Council members, real estate, planning and development, and individual entrepreneurs.
This group will brainstorm and come up with ideas to find the easiest and most efficient way to get Nashvillians affordable housing.
“The goal is to provide access to affordable housing for every Nashvillian who wants it and who needs it,” Fanta said.
And it’s not just for a specific income or specific areas of town. The goal is find access to affordable housing for ALL budgets and neighborhoods.
“What we want to avoid is misinformation that only some of our neighbors, or that a certain group of our neighbors, only need affordable housing,” Fanta said. “When we’re talking about affordable housing, we’re talking about all Nashvillians.”
The task force was just officially created Wednesday. Their first meeting is scheduled for next week and they hope to have a plan of action within the next few months.
