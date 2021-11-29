NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper joined Jewish community leaders to celebrate the start of Hanukkah during the 2021 Menorah Lighting Ceremony.
The ceremony took place on Monday in front of the Historic Metro Courthouse. It was streamed on Mayor John Cooper’s Facebook page.
Rabbi Yitzchok Tiechtel Chabad of Nashville provided a brief history of the menorah, Hanukkah, and the significance of the ceremony.
The ceremony concluded with the lighting of the menorah.
This ceremony was the 18th Menorah Lighting Ceremony with the Mayor’s Office.
