NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper is taking $17.95 million in funds from a stalled pedestrian bridge project that would have connected the SoBro and Gulch neighborhoods and put the funds toward improving neighborhood infrastructure projects throughout the county.
“When $18 million for the SoBro-Gulch Pedestrian Bridge was allocated in 2013, that amount represented 100% of the funding for bridge repair and construction for the entire 2014 fiscal year. Currently, Public Works estimates that $131 million is needed to repair and replace our bridges and culverts," said Mayor Cooper.
The projects that the funds will be allocated to include:
- $13.63 million of the $17.95 million will immediately go to shovel-ready bridge and culvert projects, ranked in order of urgency by Metro Public Works, in 24 different Council districts. 52 separate projects will receive funding;
- $660,000 will go towards replacing the Shelby Bottoms Greenway Pedestrian Bridge, which has been closed due to structural damage;
- $1,500,000 for traffic calming, which represents 100% of the traffic calming allocation in the 2018-19 Capital Spending Plan;
- $750,000 for bikeways, which represents 50% of the bikeways allocation in the 2018-19 Capital Spending Plan;
- $500,000 for new trash and recycling containers, an urgent need highlighted by Metro Public Works;
- $410,000 for emergency roadway work, which will allow Metro Public Works to quickly address needs as they arise; and
- $500,000 for street lighting maintenance, repair, and replacement
“We need a long-term solution for connectivity in the Gulch and throughout our neighborhoods,” said Mayor Cooper. “Bikeways and walkways certainly help advance our connectivity goals, and there may be a time when we revisit the concept of a Gulch pedestrian bridge. But this reallocation of funds allows us to get to work on shovel-ready projects throughout our neighborhoods with residents’ safety and critical infrastructure priorities in mind.”
The availability of the funds for other projects will begin immediately.
