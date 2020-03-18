NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Nashville Mayor John Cooper has declared a state of emergency for Metro Nashville and Davidson County, to increase Metro’s abilities to respond to COVID-19.
The Mayor’s office is working with Metro Public Health and the Metro Coronavirus Task Force to continue to work closely with the CDC and the TN Department of Health, as well as area healthcare providers to monitor and respond to the virus.
The Mayor’s executive order also directs all Metro departments, agencies, boards, and commissions to assist the Board of Health and the Chief Medical Director in enforcing their public health emergency declaration and orders.
“A coordinated response is the most effective response, and a declaration of emergency provides Metro Government and all our local partners with responsible but rapid resourcing and decision-making capabilities to overcome the challenge of the coronavirus,” said Mayor Cooper.
“Our number one priority is to ensure the health, safety, and welfare of the community. Just as the federal government, governor’s office, and local health department have declared states of emergency to prevent the spread of this virus and help those who have been afflicted, Nashville must use this declaration as a valuable tool to protect all our residents.”
According to state law, the emergency declaration enables Metro to waive standard procedures, request assistance from other parties, track expense and request reimbursement from other state entities, as well as the federal government.
As authorized by Tenn. Code Ann. § 58-2-110(3)(A), the Metropolitan Government will:
- As necessary, appropriate and expend funds; make contracts; obtain and distribute equipment, materials, and supplies for emergency management purposes; provide for the health and safety of persons and property, including emergency assistance to the victims of any emergency; and direct and coordinate the development of emergency management plans and programs in accordance with the policies and plans set by the federal and state emergency management agencies;
- As necessary, appoint, employ, remove, or provide, with or without compensation, coordinators, rescue teams, fire and police personnel, and other emergency management workers;
- In addition to the primary emergency operating center, establish, as necessary, one or more secondary emergency operating centers to provide continuity of government and direction and control of emergency operations;
- As necessary, assign and make available for duty the offices and agencies of the Metropolitan Government, including the employees, property, or equipment relating to health, medical and related services, police, transportation, and similar items or services for emergency operation purposes, as the primary emergency management forces of the Metropolitan Government for employment within or outside the area of the Metropolitan Government;
- Request state assistance or, as needed, invoke emergency-related mutual-aid assistance in the event of an emergency affecting another political subdivision.
