Mayor Cooper declares state of civil emergency

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has declared a state of civil emergency following an explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Friday morning.
I have signed Executive Order 12 to issue a state of civil emergency proclaimed within the area bounded by James Robertson Parkway, 4th Ave north, Broadway and the Cumberland River. A curfew will start at 4:30pm, Thursday Dec 25. and be lifted Sunday, December 27 at 4:30pm. pic.twitter.com/xmsSLbZk7l— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) December 25, 2020
The state of emergency covers the area bounded by James Robertson Parkway, Fourth Avenue North, Broadway and the Cumberland River.
A curfew goes into effect at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will be lifted Sunday, December 27 at 4:30 p.m..
