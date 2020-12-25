Mayor Cooper declares state of civil emergency

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper has declared a state of civil emergency following an explosion that rocked downtown Nashville early Friday morning.

The state of emergency covers the area bounded by James Robertson Parkway, Fourth Avenue North, Broadway and the Cumberland River.

A curfew goes into effect at 4:30 p.m. Thursday and will be lifted Sunday, December 27 at 4:30 p.m..

