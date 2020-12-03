NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Davidson County outbreaks, vaccines, and December holiday plans were among topics discussed in Thursday's Metro Nashville Coronavirus press conference.

Mayor John Cooper started the meeting off by thanking the community for celebrating with smaller in-person gatherings.

However, new data shows that the COVID-19 outbreak is at an all-time high in Davidson County.

The 14-day average daily case count is 494, which is a 27% increase over what was reported two weeks ago.

"Mask wearing is our most valuable resource... even among friends and family members, outside of your household, masks protect us and those around us," the mayor said.

Cooper says on the topic of vaccines, they are not yet available but a plan is in the works.

"We are expecting a limited initial supply (of the vaccine) in the next several weeks and we're working closely with the state of Tennessee on a responsible distribution strategy that considers essential personnel throughout Davidson County and has the greatest positive public health benefit for our community," he said.

The health department will continue to enforce its restrictions on 50% capacity for restaurants and bars, with 10 p.m. being the last call.

"Healthy habits keep our economy running," Cooper said.

The rule of 8 people maximum for a gathering is also still in place during the holiday season in December.