NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday that he would fully commit to a Briley administration proposal of a three percent cost of living adjustment for MNPS teachers and support staff effective January 1.

MNPS employees to receive two 3% raises, one now, one in January

“Nashville’s teachers are our most important resource when it comes to public education, and we’re keeping an important promise made to our hard-working educators,” said Mayor Cooper. “We still have work to do in understanding how to better attract and retain teachers in our school system. I look forward to the results of the expert compensation study currently underway that will help us identify long-term solutions for improving teacher compensation.

The three percent increase will be made permanent through future work with Metro Council. In 2020, the $7.5 million of funding required for the adjustment will be sourced from excess MNPS fund balance, of which $2.5 million will come from MDHA.

The adjustment will require approval from Metro Council before going to the Board of Education in December. An expert teacher compensation study is expected to be concluded in February 2020.

Former Mayor David Briley announced back in July that all Metro Nashville Public School teachers and employees would receive another three percent cost of living adjustment on January 1, 2020, on top of three percent they were initially receiving.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

