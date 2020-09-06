NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced Sunday that from 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., Broadway will be closed between 4th Avenue and 5th Avenue in order to promote social distancing.
From 6 p.m. until 11 p.m., Broadway will be closed between 4th and 5th Ave for pedestrians to promote social distancing. @MNPDNashville will have traffic control officers to route vehicles around the closure.— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) September 6, 2020
Metro Police will be directing traffic through alternate routes.
