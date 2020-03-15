NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mayor John Cooper and the Metro Nashville Board of Health will hold a special emergency meeting Sunday at 5 p.m. to deliberate declaring a public health emergency.
In advance of the meeting, Mayor Cooper is also asking for specific, short-term action to be taken effective immediately:
- Bars on Lower Broadway and throughout Davidson County to close their businesses until further notice.
- Restaurants (public facilities where the sale of food comprises more than 50 percent of revenue) to limit their regular maximum seating to under 50 percent of capacity, capped at no more than 100 people allowed.
- Bar service at restauarnats should be limited to 50 percent of capacity with no standing allowed.
The Metro Board of Health has scheduled an emergency meeting for today at 5:00 PM. In advance of that meeting, I am asking for specific, short-term action to be taken effective immediately regarding our bars and restaurants. pic.twitter.com/xxbuwYypbC— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) March 15, 2020
