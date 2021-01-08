Titans Ravens Football

Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) gets help from teammate running back Jeremy McNichols, center right, while scoring against Baltimore Ravens inside linebacker Patrick Queen (48) and free safety DeShon Elliott (32) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)

 Nick Wass

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and Baltimore's Mayor Brandon Scott have made a friendly wager on who will win Sunday's NFL playoff game. 

Last year, the Titans beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-12 in the 2020 AFC Divisional Round game. 

Mayor Scott has wagered Koco’s Pub Crab Cakes, Berger Bakery’s famous Berger Cookies, merchandise from Made in BMore Clothing, and hand sanitizer from Mount Royal Soap Co.

If the Baltimore Raven win, Mayor Cooper will send a care package with some goodies from Music City: 

