NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper and Baltimore's Mayor Brandon Scott have made a friendly wager on who will win Sunday's NFL playoff game.
Last year, the Titans beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-12 in the 2020 AFC Divisional Round game.
.@MayorBMScott, I welcome the @Ravens to Music City for Sunday’s game against our @Titans. I look forward to this rematch. If you win, I will send some of Nashville’s favorite treats & merch from D’Andrews Bakery, @400DegreesHC, Swetts Restaurant, @HatchShowPrint and @batchusa! https://t.co/1gSVyn3hZO— Mayor John Cooper (@JohnCooper4Nash) January 8, 2021
Mayor Scott has wagered Koco’s Pub Crab Cakes, Berger Bakery’s famous Berger Cookies, merchandise from Made in BMore Clothing, and hand sanitizer from Mount Royal Soap Co.
If the Baltimore Raven win, Mayor Cooper will send a care package with some goodies from Music City:
- D'Andrews Bakery: Cookies and granola
- 400 Degrees Hot Chicken: Specialty Hot Sauce, merchandise
- Batch Nashville: An assortment of products valued over $130
- Swett's Restaurant: t-shirt items
- Hatch Show Print: postcards
Lets go Titans! #TitanUp
