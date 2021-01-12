NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper was back working in his office on Tuesday after quarantining because his wife had a positive COVID-19 test result.
On January 5, the mayor's office released that Laura Cooper had a positive COVID-19 test result. However, she was not exhibiting any symptoms.
After following the "CDC-recommended best practices" and working from home, John Cooper was "medically cleared to return" on Tuesday. Cooper received two negative tests, his office told News 4.
John Cooper said he had his testing done at Meharry Medical Center. He added, "his experience was excellent."
