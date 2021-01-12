John Cooper

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper was back working in his office on Tuesday after quarantining because his wife had a positive COVID-19 test result.

On January 5, the mayor's office released that Laura Cooper had a positive COVID-19 test result. However, she was not exhibiting any symptoms. 

After following the "CDC-recommended best practices" and working from home, John Cooper was "medically cleared to return" on Tuesday. Cooper received two negative tests, his office told News 4. 

John Cooper said he had his testing done at Meharry Medical Center. He added, "his experience was excellent." 

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.