NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday that former Tennessee Attorney General Robert E. Cooper, Jr. will serve as the new Director of the Metro Department of Law. The appointment takes effect on Nov. 4, 2019.
“I am delighted to join the excellent team that Mayor Cooper has assembled, and I look forward to supporting Metro Government in the many challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” Cooper said in a press release. “This is a pivotal time for our community, and I’m honored to serve.”
Robert Cooper served as Attorney General from 2006 to 2014. Before that, he provided legal counsel to Governor Phil Bredesen from 2002 to 2006.
In December of last year, then Mayor David Briley appointed Cooper to serve on Nashville's Community Oversight Board. According to the press release, he will step down from the board once he begins his tenure as law director.
