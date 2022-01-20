NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Mayor John Cooper announced Thursday the city of Nashville will fully fund a new traffic management center with federal dollars.
In an effort to improve transportation in neighborhoods and reduce drive times along busy corridors, a $3.65 million grant will fund a technology-driven hub. The grant is a state award of federal dollars that will not require any matching local funds.
At the new hub, the Nashville Department of Transportation and Multimodal Infrastructure will be able to better manage traffic signals, gather traffic-flow information and share updates with drivers in real time. By doing this, Mayor Cooper said in his statement that this will improve safety and reduce congestion on roads.
“Today’s achievement affirms our transportation strategy: have an adopted plan, leverage that plan to unlock state and federal funding, and recruit and retain experts who will focus solely on delivering results for residents,” Mayor Cooper said.
The hub will be located at 700 Second Ave. S and give NDOT engineers and technicians the opportunity to use advanced traffic signal control systems, sensor-based traffic monitoring technologies and other tools to monitor traffic and better manage various congested areas.
“We’re so grateful to TDOT for awarding us the federal CMAQ grant, and we know this new Traffic Management Center is going to transform the way we manage congestion here in Nashville,” said NDOT director Diana Alarcon. “Our department is committed to providing residents with a complete, connected transportation system, and managing traffic is a major component of that.”
The city secured eight grant and partnership awards since adopting the Metro Transportation Plan in December 2020. This has accumulated to nearly $44 million in fewer than two years.
“Nashvillians expect and deserve for their city government to make practical, steady progress on the issues that affect their daily lives,” said Burkley Allen, who serves on Metro Council as a District Council Member At-Large and was an early supporter of the Metro Nashville Transportation Plan.
