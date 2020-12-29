NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The United Way of Greater Nashville will activate a special fund to help the victims of the explosion on Second Avenue North, Mayor John Cooper announced Tuesday.
The Restore the Dream Fund will accept charitable donations from the community to help the individuals affected.
Mayor Cooper's office approached the United Way to request utilizing its disaster relief fund.
"The funds will be used to ensure individuals and families receive the assistance they need to meet their basic needs during this difficult time," Mayor Cooper's office said in a press release. "This may include employees who are out of work due to the unforeseen closure of area restaurants and businesses and individuals whose homes were destroyed."
To contribute to the Restore the Dream Fund, visit unitedwaygreaternashville.org or text “RESTORE 20” to 41444.
Funds received will go to local nonprofits in the Financial Assistance Network. Those agencies will then work with affected individuals to assess need and provide direct assistance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.