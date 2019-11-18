NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -Nashville Mayor John Cooper has announced the Community Oversight Board (COB) and Metro Police will meet this week to begin negotiating a Memorandum of Understanding.
The memorandum will specify how both sides will share information and interact in the future.
Chief Anderson has designated Deputy Chief Mike Hagar to represent Metro Police in the discussion process. COB Chair Ashlee Davis has designated Dr. Phyllis Hildreth as the board's representative. Metro Legal Director Bob Cooper and Mayor Cooper's office will convene and facilitate the discussion. Director Cooper will be there to help address any legal issues that may come up.
Mayor Cooper has asked both sides to make a good effort to come to an agreement by the end of the year.
