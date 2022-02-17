NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Nashville Mayor John Cooper named Sam Wilcox as Deputy Mayor for Policy and Innovation and Jennifer Rasmussen-Sagan as Chief of Staff Thursday.
Mayor Cooper said in his statement that Wilcox will lead the mayor’s policy, communications, and special projects teams to advance Mayor Cooper’s priorities in affordable housing, transportation, education, community safety and sustainability.
Rasmussen-Sagan was promoted by Mayor Cooper to Chief of Staff and will lead day-to-day operations at the Mayor’s Office and manage the personnel.
Mayor Cooper added in his statement that Bill Phillips, who has served as Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff since 2020, will continue with the Cooper administration on a part-time basis as Special Counselor to the Mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.