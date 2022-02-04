NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – WeGo Public Transit celebrated Friday Transit Equity Day.
FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) – Franklin Transit officials announced Monday that they will offer free …
WeGo officials honored Elizabeth Duff, the first woman to drive a Nashville city bus. Duff is known as the woman who broke the Nashville public transportation gender barrier.
Transit Equity Day is a day that commemorates the 109th birthday of Rosa Parks as well as other civil rights icons who advocated for accessible, reliable, and affordable transit.
Duff started with the company in 1974 and retired in 2007. Unfortunately, due to COVID complications, she passed away at 72. Her husband, Harry Duff Sr., and three children were presented with an award at the conclusion of the event.
Remarks were provided by Mayor Cooper, Council Lady Sharon W. Hurt., State Rep. Harold Love, Nashville MTA Board Chair Gail Carr-Williams, and WeGo CEO Steve Bland.
WeGo official said staff would remain on site until 6 p.m. Friday, assisting riders to sign up for WeGo’s new fare payment system, allowing customers to earn free rides the more they ride.
