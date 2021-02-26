The mayor of Cheatham County told News 4 that the animal control director was dismissed from her position on Thursday.
Mayor Kerry R. McCarver said Brooke Hall is no longer the director after she "admitted to spay and nurturing cats and dogs without a license in Tennessee."
McCarver said the Cheatham County Sheriff's Office is investigating Hall "on additional allegations besides impersonating a veterinarian."
The mayor said they are accepting applications in the search for a new animal control director.
