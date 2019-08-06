NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - In a letter released Tuesday, Nashville Mayor David Briley said he will not sign a bill passed by Metro Council that reduces the number of e-scooters on Nashville streets. Briley said he intends to support a different bill, BL2019-1707, that would completely ban the scooters from the city.
The bill passed by Metro Council required the scooter companies to cut their fleet size in half. It also implemented "slow zones" in parts of downtown Nashville and prohibited scooters from operating past 10:00 p.m during the week and 11:00 p.m. during the weekends.
Briley said the the bill, which passed July 16, "simply does not go far enough to address the scooter problem in our city."
"I'm concerned about the safety of all Nashville residents, workers and visitors, and their safety remains at risk with more than 2,000 scooters still zipping through our streets and littered across our sidewalks. We've already seen the damage they can cause," Briley wrote in the letter.
The bill that would completely ban scooters from Nashville is on its third and final reading August 20.
