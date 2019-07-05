NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley is ordering flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Metro Police Officer John Anderson.
Ofc. Anderson was killed when a 17-year-old driver, later identified as Jayona Brown, slammed into his patrol car when running through an intersection. Anderson's patrol car slammed into a utility pole and caught fire.
In addition to ordering flags to half staff, Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge will be lit blue in honor of Anderson.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
