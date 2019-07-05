Mayor Briley and John Anderson

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley is ordering flags to be lowered to half staff in honor of Metro Police Officer John Anderson.

Metro Police officer dead, suspect in custody after fiery crash in East Nashville

Ofc. Anderson was killed when a 17-year-old driver, later identified as Jayona Brown, slammed into his patrol car when running through an intersection. Anderson's patrol car slammed into a utility pole and caught fire.

In addition to ordering flags to half staff, Korean War Veterans Memorial Bridge will be lit blue in honor of Anderson.

Multiple agencies send condolences to Metro Police in death of Ofc. John Anderson
