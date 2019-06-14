NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley made it clear Friday night he is not on board with the alternative plans to get metro teachers bigger wages.
Briley opposes the alternative plans because both plans are using a property tax increase to make up the money. The mayor's budget alots a three percent raise for teachers.
Council members Bob Mendes and Tanaka Vercher both proposed budgets this week. These budgets hope to raise tax bills by two thousand dollars on the average home in Nashville.
Mayor Briley said in a statement, "A property tax increase requires an open public dialogue with time for residents to ask questions and get answers. This conversation needs to include clear facts about why we need the increase and where the dollars would go."
Council member Steve Glover's proposal to get raises also includes a property tax increase; his plan is only an amendment and not a totally different budget.
"What I'm trying to do is say lets start building faith back into the government," Glover said. "Lets let local government prove we are trustworthy."
On Tuesday Metro Council will debate the new proposals along with the mayor's budget. Metro Council meetings typically start around 6:30 and are open to the public.
This will be the final reading for the mayor's budget; if enough council members are on board, the three percent raise could be approved.
