NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley and Councilmember Colby Sledge joined the Board of Fair Commissioners to break ground on new exposition facilities at the Nashville Fairgrounds.
According to a release, the new modern facilities will include indoor exposition spaces, staff offices, a kitchen and café, outdoor sheds, and an arena. Two 60 feet by 360 feet sheds will double as covered parking during events that don't require use of the sheds. A large arena to the west of the exposition center will support fair activities, a Flea Market, and other outdoor events like rodeos.
“Today is an important step forward in what will soon be brand-new and modern expo facilities at the Fairgrounds,” said Mayor David Briley. “It’s taken a lot work to get to this point, and I am thankful to all involved who have gotten us to this day.”
Site and building designs are being finalized with the project management team. The group will continue to meet through construction of a city-owned MLS stadium to assist with logistics and operational planning.
“The Fair Board has been working for decades to secure funding for meaningful improvements,” said Fair Board Chair Ned Horton, “These improvements will assist this important Metro asset in broadening the event schedule while continuing to provide excellent service to existing uses.”
The project is scheduled to be completed in summer 2019.
