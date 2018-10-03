NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley kicked off a new campaign Wednesday to plant a half million trees across Davidson County by 2020.
City leaders say they need your help to make the "Root Nashville" campaign reach its goal.
Former U.S. Senator Bill Frist spoke with News 4 and says the initiative is important because trees and nature lead to better health and safer cities.
Click here to find out how you can help support the cause and to find out if you're eligible to get a free tree.
