NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley laid out his priorities, vision, and plans for the future of Nashville during his second State of Metro Address.
Mayor Briley listed a series of accomplishments in just one year in office. He began by stating that the state of the Metro is strong.
“We’ve been called the friendliest city. We’ve been called the ‘It City.’ But those labels came from the outside. It’s time for Nashville to earn a new label, a label we give ourselves: The Most Equitable City," said Briley.
Priority number one has been education for Mayor Briley. In just the past few weeks, the Metro School Board had been making changes, most recently the change of Superintendent Dr. Shawn Joseph. Mayor Briley said he believes the school system is failing too many children and families, especially those of color. The Mayor did tout a couple recent successes at Metro Schools to show some of the good things happening in Metro Schools.
Mayor Briley discussed how in-fighting at the district level and at the School Board has prevented a measure of forward thinking at MNPS. The Mayor urged the school board to give teachers and staff a 3 percent cost-of-living adjustment in the next fiscal year.
Another topic that Mayor Briley touched on was equitable growth and prosperity. It was back in March when Briley announced a $750 million initiative for affordable housing in Nashville, that plan is called "Under One Roof 2029." Those millions will create at least 10,000 new units across the city.
Mayor Briley had made it a point that he wants to see more economic and community development, appointing a new director Jamari Brown. Brown earlier this month said part of his focus is for all residents to benefit from the growth.
The mayor discussed where he wants the city to go, and what's next for Nashville and its residents.
He talked about public safety. Back in January, Mayor Briley announced "Project Safe Nashville," the city's largest ever inter-agency effort to fight gun crime. Metro Police teamed up with the US Attorney's Office, the ATF, TBI, and several other agencies to help put in stop to gun-related crimes in our city.
Briley also talked about the quality of life and ways he would like to see it improve.
Click here to read the full recap of the Mayor's speech.
