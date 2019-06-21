NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Nashville Mayor David Briley released a statement late Friday morning that he is going to recommend, pending Metro Council approval, an ordinance that would terminate existing scooter company contracts and remove them from Nashville streets.
"Since issuing my letter to all scooter operators, we have met with company representatives and carefully considered resident feedback. On June 14, a group including Lyft, JUMP, Bird, Lime and Gotcha submitted a proposed agreement regarding scooters in our city, and Spin has sent its own ideas. I appreciate the effort and quick response by these companies," said Mayor Briley in a statement.
Briley said he will work with the Metro Legal Director to draft the amendment that would "terminate the existing scooter pilot program, immediately remove all electric scooters from Nashville streets, and direct the Transportation Licensing Commission to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) within 90 days of the Council's approval of the ordinance."
Briley said he would consider adding back one or two scooter operators in the future to provide a limited number of scooters that meet requirements "for safety and accessibility," which is the purpose of the RFP.
"The safety of all Nashville residents, workers and visitors has always been my primary concern since scooters hit the streets a year ago. I look forward to a resolution that meets that need," said Mayor Briley.
