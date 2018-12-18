NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley has announced the two candidates he is nominating to serve on the city's new Community Oversight Board.
A recently enacted charter amendment created the board to review allegations of misconduct against the Metro Nashville Police Department.
The mayor is allowed to appoint two members to the 11-member board. They will need to be approved by Metro Council.
On Tuesday, Briley nominated Phyllis Hildreth and Bob Cooper.
"Ms. Hildreth and Mr. Cooper each bring a unique blend of skills and expertise that will be critical assets to the COB," said Briley in a news release. "I am 100 percent committed to making the COB as effective as possible, and these two nominees will go a long way in ensuring that. Both have experience in the creation and management of new organizations dedicated to the pursuit of justice, and I look forward to their swift confirmations by the Metro Council."
Hildreth serves as the vice president for Institutional Advancement and Strategic Partnerships at American Baptist College. She currently serves on the Metro Human Relations Commission.
She previously served as chief counsel in the Office of the Public Defender for the State of Maryland, deputy secretary for the State of Maryland Department of Juvenile Justice and managing director for the Baltimore City Juvenile Justice Center. Hildreth earned a bachelor’s degree from Harvard University and a doctorate degree from the University of Maryland.
Cooper, who served as Tennessee's attorney general from 2006 to 2014, is a member of the Compliance & Government Investigations Practice Group at Bass Berry & Sims. Cooper also served as the legal counsel to Gov. Phil Bredesen from 2003 to 2006.
Cooper previously taught campaign finance and elections for almost 20 years as an adjunct professor at Vanderbilt Law School and served as a law clerk in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Cooper earned his bachelor’s degree at Princeton University and his law degree at Yale Law School.
At last check, more than 100 people have been nominated for the board positions. The community will elect seven of the board's 11 members.
