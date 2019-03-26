NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Mayor David Briley has announced a new plan to invest millions of dollars into affordable housing in Nashville.
Over the next 10 years, Under One Roof 2029 is expected to invest $750 million to create at least 10,000 new units across the city.
Approximately $500 million of the funding will come from the city.
Below are key points from the announcement:
- $350 million of the funding will add more than 5,000 units to Metro Development and Housing Agency properties. This includes adding 1,000 "deeply affordable units" and revitalizing 2,800 "deeply affordable units"
- This includes a $150 million investment into the Barnes Fund, which will help crate another 5,000 affordable housing units.
- The city is challenging the private sector to match $250 million in funds.
"Nashville is thriving in many ways, and that is a good thing as growth creates better-paying jobs and generates revenue for schools, roads, parks and libraries," said Briley in a news release. "Yet the true measure of a great city is how it treats all of its citizens – making sure growth is balanced by continuing to invest in people. The Under One Roof 2029 initiative will help ensure we all move forward together."
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
In Nashville, affordable housing is one of the greatest challenges we face as a city. Today, I'm announcing #UnderOneRoof2029 — our historic $750 million initiative to make sure everyone can afford to call our city home: pic.twitter.com/3K39Yge67u— Mayor David Briley (@MayorBriley) March 26, 2019
