NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Mayor John Cooper is increasing efforts to provide the COVID-19 vaccination to members of communities of color in Davidson County.

Cooper announced a citywide campaign to increase immunization rates in communities of color during the weekly Metro Coronavirus Task Force briefing on Thursday.

“This important initiative will reduce barriers to choosing and getting the vaccine and the barriers that many of our neighbors are facing,” Cooper said.

Officials said they are aware that some people in the Black communities don’t trust the vaccine. Some don’t have the resources to learn more about it.

Cooper said the city is launching a “grassroots effort” to go inside the communities of color to empower and educate them.

“We have work to do in communities of color,” said Dr. Joanna Shaw-KaiKai, Associated Medical Director, Communicable Disease Control Infectious Diseases specialist with Metro Public Health. “The plan includes mobile teams going into the communities to vaccinate, especially when we get into Phase1c.”

Phase1c includes people with underlying health conditions such as obesity, diabetes and heart disease.

According to data, Blacks have experienced 31% of COVID-19 deaths in Davidson County.

Cooper said that the number of Blacks who have received the vaccination more than doubled in the past week.

Nashville’s total COVID-19 case count continues to trend down in the past week, Cooper said.

Nashville’s total case count is down 12% since last Thursday and the new cases per 100,000 people, currently 34.7, is down 20% since last week.

As for vaccinations, Cooper said the county has almost finished vaccinating those in Phase1a1.

Those individuals age 70 and above will begin receiving vaccinations this weekend. Teachers and day care workers, those in Phase1b, will begin receiving vaccinations next week.

Click to signup for vaccinations in Davidson County beginning Friday, Feb. 12.

