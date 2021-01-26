Mayor: 3 dead after crash in Cookeville

COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people are dead a crash on Tuesday morning, Cookeville's mayor confirmed.
The crash happened on Willow Avenue near the intersection of Interstate Drive around 8 a.m.
There is no word on the identities, ages, or genders of those who died in the crash.
Willow Avenue was closed for several hours after the crash, which is under investigation by the Cookeville Police
