NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - George Floyd's death sent waves throughout the country.
This week marks one year since Floyd's death, and conversations over racial injustice are still at the forefront.
“The first change was just that people took notice. Businesses took notice. Cooperation’s took notice,“ said Executive Director DarKenya Waller, of Legal Aid Society of Middle Tennessee and the Cumberlands.
Waller says the movement inspired changes within her own organization. Days after Floyd's death, they established a committee and started the work.
“Internally we did a 21-day racial equity habit building challenge. This challenge was developed by Eddie Moore Jr. to encourage people to learn about black culture,” said Waller.
But even after seeing former officer Derek Chauvin convicted on all charges related to Floyd's death, parent Angelita Latham Dobbs says changes are still needed within the police force.
“My husband always has the talk with him. If someone pulls you over, always make sure your hands are visible. Always make sure you do whatever they say to do. Always make sure that you do whatever you can to get home to us,“ said Dobbs, president and CEO at SPD CPA Firm.
"This one event is not the answer. This one event is the first toward the answer,” Waller said.
