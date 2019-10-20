COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia police are looking for a 15-year-old boy who is missing.
Police said Kedarious Eugene Hill was last seen in the area of Iron Bridge Road. He is 5’7” and weighs 110 pounds. He was last seen wearing gray pants and a black hoodie with “Boyz in the Hood” on the side.
Anyone with information should call Columbia Police Dispatch at 931-381-4900, Maury County Crime Stoppers at 931-381-4900 or Columbia Police SAFE Tip email to SafeTips@ColumbiaTN.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.