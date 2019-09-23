SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - A woman made a wrong turn on the highway and ended up in a situation she didn't expect.

She claims picketers in front of the Spring Hill General Motors plant blocked her car and that wasn't all.

Heather Langley told News4 she was getting off the interstate to visit with some friends before a business meeting in Nashville.

She took the wrong exit on Friday and ended up in the middle of the UAW strike. Langley was coming from Birmingham, AL.

Cell phone video captured a man walking in front of Langley's car. She said all she wanted to do was turn around and leave the Spring Hill GM plant.

"He wanted me to get out of the car and talk with him and I wouldn't do it. So I turned the camera off and called 911," Langley said.

During that 911 call, Langley said someone hit the bottom of her windshield causing it to crack.

Her daughter with cerebral palsy was in the back seat. She started screaming.

"Another man, which I did identify, hit my window with a strike sign and busted it sending glass in the car," Langley said.

She now has hundreds of dollars in damage to her car.

An incident report from the Maury County Sheriff's Office said a deputy was at the plant. It said he saw pieces of wood fly in the air and heard the crowd saying the car hit someone picketing.

"I did nothing to provoke them except for to refuse to get out of my car and speak to them," Langley said.

Langley said she still has injuries from that day.

"I have scratches on my face from it and then I have it in my neck and then I have glass in my lip and then I have this in my arm from the glass," Langley said.

The United Automobile Workers union responded in a statement:

“Across the country, more than 48,000 UAW members, their families, friends, and neighbors are peacefully exercising their right to picket in support of the Union’s strike for better wages, quality affordable health care, and job security. We are committed to conducting all strike-related activities safely and lawfully. And we will continue to work with law enforcement as issues arise."

"This could have been so much worse than it was," Langley said.

The sheriff's office report also said the deputy reviewed his dash camera footage and it showed the man hit Langley's car with a wooden sign. He was later arrested for vandalism and assault.

News4 reached out to the local UAW chapter for a response, but never heard back.

A judge ordered strikers to not block the entrance to the GM plant, stop cars, or engage in rowdy behavior.

GM asked the judge to issue that order. They said in a statement:

"We recognize the right of our employees to engage in lawful protests during the strike, but the safety and security of the public and our employees are our highest priority. After dialogue failed to stop the incidents of harassment, violence and vandalism by a few people, we had to take necessary actions to protect everyone involved."

Last week, deputies arrested several strikers for blocking the plant entrance.