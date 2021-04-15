COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A female upset about a bus being late pulled a gun on a Maury County bus on Tuesday afternoon, school officials said on Thursday.
Maury County Public Schools bus No. 50 was making a scheduled stop around 4 p.m. Tuesday. While at the stop, two bus drivers – one in training – were met by a female upset about the bus being late. The drivers tried to explain why the bus was late, and the woman got upset and pulled a black semi-automatic handgun.
The woman was identified as Trisha Nicole Graham, 32, of Culleoka, TN.
The drivers left the scene and immediately contacted the bus garage. The transportation department contacted the Maury County Sheriff’s Office about the incident.
Nine students and two drivers were on the bus at the time. No one was injured.
Graham has been charged with five counts of aggravated assault. She will appear in Maury County General Sessions Court on April 26.
“Maury County Public Schools continue to work with the Sheriff’s Department and families to ensure all students are safe,” the school system said in a release about the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.