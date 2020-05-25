COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Memorial Day takes on a special significance to veterans who not only fought on a battlefield, but lost buddies in combat.
For some, Memorial Day is a holiday from work. For others like Malachias Jaskin, the day takes on an entirely different meaning.
"In our community, we believe as long as we speak each others names, we are never gone," said Jaskin.
Jaskin is a combat veteran in the Iraq War.
"I lost six in combat," said Jaskin.
Jaskin now helps other veterans thru the Maury County Veterans Services. He wears six memorial bracelets on his arms.
"I wear the memorial bracelets for each individual I lost, they will go to the grave with me," said Jaskin.
For him, emotions bubble up to the surface, remembering the buddies he lost on a battlefield in Iraq.
"For me, it's remembering the lives of the ones I've lost, remembering who they were to me and the families, remember who they are. I don't mourn the loss, I try to celebrate I was a part of their lives," said Jaskin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.