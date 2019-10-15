SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Five weeks, that’s how long General Motors employees have been on strike as they wait for a new contract agreement.

“What’s most important to us is the job security, you know work staying in the country,” said Tim Stannard, President of the United Auto Workers Local 1853.

Stannard said they’re standing strong for fair pay and a clear path for temporary workers.

“They work for reduced wages, reduced benefits, unpaid days off,” Stannard said.

Important points that will likely be brought up when Stannard joins the UAW GM council in Detroit on Thursday for a meeting, the council’s first time gathering since the strike started.

“Being into the fifth week we’re hopeful, but we hope for the best and plan for the worst,” Stannard said.

The strike has cost GM millions and those striking are losing some of their take-home pay.

“All of us are usually just one or two paychecks away from being in a scenario like this,” The Well Outreach executive director Shelly Sassen said.

Food pantries like The Well Outreach in Spring Hill are feeling the impact.

“Last Tuesday alone, we served 54 families in one day, which was a big number for us,” Sassen said. “We usually serve about 175 families a month.”

On Friday, The Well Outreach will have a mobile pantry at the Lowe’s in Spring Hill. All employees striking or impacted by the strike can get food for their families starting at 9 a.m., with a work ID. There will be enough food for 300 families.

“We’re 100% community funded which means that all of our food and all of our donations as far as financial aid come from our community,” Sassen said. “As of October 10, we’d already used our food budget for the month.”

A heightened need that many are hoping won’t last too much longer, as many think Thursday’s meeting in Detroit may bring this to an end.

“Nobody wins in a strike. It’s important to stand up for what you need to,” Stannard said. “What we do is build vehicles, quality vehicles and that’s what we want to get back to doing.”

Gerald Jackson, Executive Vice President, Global Manufacturing, sent a statement to GM employees on Friday:

Dear General Motors Employees, All of us in the GM family have been impacted by this strike. The strike has been hard on you, your families, our communities, the Company, our suppliers and dealers. The speculation in the media for four weeks adds to the uncertainty. I am writing to you today so you know where things stand. From the outset, General Motors has been committed to an agreement that is fair and worthy of our team members’ support. That’s why before the contract deadline, we made an offer that we felt was strong. And since that offer, we’ve done even more to address the issues the UAW has brought forward. On Monday, we presented another offer we felt achieved our mutual objectives. It would increase compensation through wages and lump sum payments, preserve industry-leading health care benefits without increasing out-of-pocket costs, enhance profit-sharing with unlimited upside, and improve the ratification bonus. For temporary workers, our offer also would create a clear path to permanent employment and include a ratification bonus. Our offer commits to thousands of new jobs right here in the U.S. and billions of dollars in new investments in our communities. We have advised the Union that it’s critical that we get back to producing quality vehicles for our customers. We are committed to the collective bargaining process, and we are committed to our future together. Our success depends on one another. Our offer builds on the winning formula we have all benefitted from over the past several years. We remain focused on building a stronger future for everyone. Be safe.

To learn more about how to donate to The Well Outreach, visit their website here.