 

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - No one was hurt after a tractor-trailer slid off Interstate 65 in Maury County on Monday afternoon.

The tractor-trailer apparently hit an ice patch and crashed over the guard rail. The driver of the truck was not injured.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the incident is a reminder that regardless of the size of the vehicle, ice is a driving consideration.

 
 
 
 

