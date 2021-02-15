COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - No one was hurt after a tractor-trailer slid off Interstate 65 in Maury County on Monday afternoon.
The tractor-trailer apparently hit an ice patch and crashed over the guard rail. The driver of the truck was not injured.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the incident is a reminder that regardless of the size of the vehicle, ice is a driving consideration.
Trp Hunt is now working a crash I-65 N @ the 43.2 mile marker. This incident reminds us that regardless of the size of the vehicle ICE is a driving consideration. SLOW DOWN. Thankfully this guardrail did its job and the driver was not injured. pic.twitter.com/hbSazoW3if— THPLawrenceburg (@THPLawrencebur) February 15, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.