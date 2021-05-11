Several people are without a home after an overnight fire at an apartment complex in Columbia. Two people were taken to Maury Regional Medical center and one person to Vanderbilt burn center. news 4's Tosin Fakile has the 911 call and talked to a man whose apartment was damaged in the fire.

COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Three people were rescued after a fire at the Columbia Meadows Apartments early Tuesday morning.

Columbia Fire & Rescue reported firefighters were dispatched to the complex at 12:17 a.m. and found heavy fire conditions and occupants trapped upon arrival.

MAP - Columbia apartment fire
 
 

Three people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment. No firefighters were injured fighting the fire.

The Columbia Fire Marshal Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

Columbia Meadows Apartments fire

 
 
1 of 4
 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
 
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.