COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Three people were rescued after a fire at the Columbia Meadows Apartments early Tuesday morning.
Columbia Fire & Rescue reported firefighters were dispatched to the complex at 12:17 a.m. and found heavy fire conditions and occupants trapped upon arrival.
Three people were rescued and taken to the hospital for treatment. No firefighters were injured fighting the fire.
Fire and screaming, that’s what some at this apartment complex in Columbia woke up to just after midnight.3 people were taken to the hospital.On @WSMV News 4 at 4,5&6pm hear the 911 call & hear from one of the tenants who talked to me about the scary moments this morning. pic.twitter.com/S3ZBWZJyLP— Tosin Fakile (@TosinfaksTV) May 11, 2021
The Columbia Fire Marshal Office is investigating the cause of the fire.
