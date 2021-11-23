COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the names of the two drivers involved in a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon.
According to THP, the crash occurred on New Lewisburg Highway around 12:23 p.m.
Robin Oliver, 55, was traveling in a 2003 Toyota Camry eastbound the highway when the vehicle crossed the center line and stroke the car of 39-year-old Kristal White.
White was killed in the crash.
According to THP, White was travelling westbound on the highway at the time of the crash. After the crash, both vehicles rested on the intersection of New Lewisburg Highway and Pleasant Mount Church.
White was traveling with a 6-year-old and a 9-year-old in the vehicle. Both were injured, however, the extent of their injures are unknown.
Oliver was injured in the crash and was also traveling with an unknown suspect.
The crash left the road closed in both directions.
The investigation on this crash is ongoing. No charges have been filed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.