This report corrects our previous version, that incorrectly identified the victim as a male teenager.
COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - A Columbia Central High School senior died on Tuesday after she fell off a bluff next to the Duck River.
Maury County Schools confirmed Carmen McMillan died as a result of the fall.
"Maury County Public Schools and Columbia Central High School are saddened to share the loss of one of our precious students, a senior, Carmen McMillan," the school system said in a statement. "Central High Principal Roger White notified his faculty and staff earlier today."
McMillan died at a local hospital after being rescued by boat.
Officials said she fell from a bluff about 75 feet above the river and fell on the bank below. She did not fall into the river.
The fall was on the Duck River Trail near the Cheeks Bend Bluff Trail Head on Cheeks Bend Road.
McMillan was a member of the Columbia Central swim team and was a member of the CHS Collegiate Academy.
In the email to faculty and staff, White wrote that Carmen was “a brilliant mind.”
Maury County Public Schools’ statement on the loss of Carmen McMillan:
Maury County Public Schools and Columbia Central High School are saddened to share the loss of one of our precious students, a senior, Carmen McMillan. Central High Principal Roger White notified his faculty and staff earlier today. Roger White wrote that their hearts are broken and for everyone to keep Carmen’s family and her friends in thoughts and in prayer.
Carmen was on the swim team and a member of the CHS Collegiate Academy. Principal White said she was “a brilliant mind.” Carmen will be missed by all. Please join the district and Central High School during this time where we offer condolences to the family and as we grieve as a school family. We are heartbroken over this terrible loss of a dear girl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.