NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced a $1.9 million investment to Groove Life Corporation to expand its Spring Hill headquarters and manufacturing operations. The investment will create 76 new jobs in Maury County over the next five years.
Groove Life currently employs 120 people at its Spring Hill facility. With the expansion, the company will make upgrades to its existing space and renovate a newly purchased building.
“Groove Life’s announcement is a testament to Tennessee’s strong business environment and quality workforce," said Lee in a news release. "I’m thankful that companies like Groove Life are thriving and helping reboot Tennessee’s economy while creating new job opportunities in Maury County.”
Founded in 2015, Groove Life manufactures silicone rings, watch bands and other accessories tailored for active lifestyles. Customers can purchase breathable silicone rings from six collections, as well as a custom collection, for both men and women.
“It's hard to imagine a better place to do business. Tennessee is a beautiful state with an excellent business climate, and the people in Tennessee are simply the best. We have been able to meet our needs and find every skillset required from right here in this area. We have been very blessed by the team we’ve been able to assemble," said Matt Mitchell, Groove Life Chief Operation Officer, in a news release. "We also greatly appreciate the folks at the state and local levels who have worked hard to help make it easier for companies like Groove Life to do business in Tennessee. We're looking forward to making Spring Hill our home for years to come.”
More recently, Groove Life began designing, testing and manufacturing the world's first breathable silicone watchband. Each watchband is made with breathable grooves on the interior of a medical grade silicone band designed to fit Apple, Fitbit and Samsung watches.
“This expansion comes less than three years after Groove Life was recruited to Tennessee, and we could not be more grateful for this additional investment," said Rolfe. "We would like to thank everyone involved in this project, including the City of Spring Hill and Industrial Development Board of Maury County, and especially Groove Life for spurring job growth in the Volunteer State.”
