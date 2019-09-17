SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - The Spring Hill Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted to raise the rates for water and sewer.
The board approved the measure at Monday’s meeting. The increase will begin in November.
The city will gradually increase the rates over the next two years.
Spring Hill hopes this will bring in $1.3 million in revenue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.