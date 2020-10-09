SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police are investigating a shooting on Old Port Royal Road on early Thursday morning.
Officers found several spent shell casings in the parking lot between McDonald’s and Waffle House around 2 a.m.
Police said three vehicles were involved in the shooting and some of the occupants were shooting at each other. It is not known if anyone was shot. No vehicles or people were on the scene when officers arrived.
Possible descriptions of vehicles involved are a white Chevrolet two-door pickup with chrome rims, a white Dodge Challenger with a black hood and a white Chevrolet Suburban.
