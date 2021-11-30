SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Organizations across Middle Tennessee have been busy during this year’s Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to giving back after a weekend of shopping.
The Well Outreach, a local food pantry, has been seeing a surge of people needing food, which is why it is trying to raise $30,000 on Giving Tuesday.
“Last year we saw the need with COVID was a lot different than this year,” Shelly Sassen, executive director of The Well Outreach, said. “We had families that had job furloughs or families that were having to stay home to take care of their kids because of school.”
Sassen said the food pantry saw a historic increase in demand once the pandemic began and it’s continuing to rise.
“The money that we are going to be raising is going to be helping to offset the increased demand of food this year,” Sassen said. “Last year we were up 125% due to COVID and this year we are still up by 10-15%.”
These donations given to The Well Outreach will help feed hundreds of families across Williamson and Maury counties each week. The Well typically feeds about 675 students a week through their weekend meal program. The food pantry usually feeds nearly 400 families each month.
“We’ve been slammed. Already this month we are over 400 for November,” Dawson Gorman, food pantry manager at The Well Outreach, said.
Their goal is to feed 600 families this holiday season. For the food pantry workers, this goal is about more than just helping parents feed their families.
“I tell our volunteers that they come here not just for the food, but for love and acceptance and the fact that we can provide that is huge,” Gorman said.
If you would like to help The Well Outreach raise $30,000 to help feed families during the holiday season, you can donate online. If you would like to give back during Giving Tuesday, you can find other charities online.
