SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Flash floods hit parts of Spring Hill on Monday morning in areas residents said haven't seen flooding in 20 years.
The Kedron Road onto Saturn Parkway was completely covered with water from McCutcheon Creek after flash flooding Monday after storms moved through the area that prompted an early-morning tornado warning.
A portion of Kedron Road near Old Kedron Road was also covered by flood waters at one point on Monday.
Port Royal Road has also reopened after public works crews removed a tree limb to keep Rutherford Creek flowing.
Construction crews near McCutcheon Creek said they had no choice but to clear their equipment when the water unexpectedly got too high.
“That creek goes across as you are getting onto Saturn Parkway. It’s low, so naturally it’s going to come across. Really it’s a lot more water there than coming down through here, but when they meet, I guess that’s what the problem is,” said Phyllis Carter, a Spring Hill resident.
Emergency crews remind people to have your phone alerts on and ready to go in case of flash flooding again on Monday night and Tuesday.
Spring Hill Police reported all roads that were impacted by flood waters had reopened by 2 p.m.
Click for current road conditions in Williamson County.
There are no road closures in the City as of now. pic.twitter.com/0LsnqmxA3i— Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) May 3, 2021
FLOODING: the off ramp and on ramp to Saturn Parkway from Kedron Road in Spring Hill are flooded after rain this morning. Many creeks in the area are high right now. Look for detours. pic.twitter.com/8pqtrOmt7f— Marissa Sulek (@marissa_sulek) May 3, 2021
The bridge on Port Royal Rd between Tom Lunn Rd and Fischer Park will be closed due to Public Works removing part of a tree to improve water flow. #tspotter pic.twitter.com/S9inpGja5r— Spring Hill Police (@SHPDTN) May 3, 2021
May 3, 2021
