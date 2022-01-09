Darrell Wilson

Spring Hill Police have identified Darrell Dwayne Wilson, 39, as the suspect in an armed robbery at the Quick Mart on Main Street on Friday night.

 Spring Hill Police Department

SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a Columbia man accused of robbing a Spring Hill market on Friday.

Police believe Darrell Dwayne Wilson, 39, robbed the Quick Mart located at 5414 Main St., at 9:36 p.m. on Friday. Police said the suspect entered the store with a handgun that was partially concealed under a towel and took cash from the store.

Wilson is 6’2” and weighs 260 pounds.

Spring Hill Police said an automated license plate reader in the area was the main reason a suspect was quickly identified.

If you know of Wilson’s whereabouts, contact Spring Hill Police.

 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2022 WSMV. All rights reserved.
 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.