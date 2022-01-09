SPRING HILL, TN (WSMV) - Police are looking for a Columbia man accused of robbing a Spring Hill market on Friday.
Police believe Darrell Dwayne Wilson, 39, robbed the Quick Mart located at 5414 Main St., at 9:36 p.m. on Friday. Police said the suspect entered the store with a handgun that was partially concealed under a towel and took cash from the store.
Wilson is 6’2” and weighs 260 pounds.
Spring Hill Police said an automated license plate reader in the area was the main reason a suspect was quickly identified.
If you know of Wilson’s whereabouts, contact Spring Hill Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.