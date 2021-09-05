COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - Columbia Police have identified the suspect in a shooting on Hannaway Street on Saturday that left one person dead.
Police said Benjamin Jermaine Sowell is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Michael Shea Boyd, 53, around 12 p.m. on Hannaway Street. Boyd was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center where he later died.
Warrants have been obtained against Sowell for first-degree murder, aggravated assault resulting in death, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Anyone with information about Sowell’s whereabouts or any additional information about the shooting may contact Columbia Police Criminal Investigations Division at 931-560-1670, dispatch at 931-388-2727, Maury County Crimestoppers at 931-381-4900 or email a tip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.