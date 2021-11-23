COLUMBIA, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on New Lewisburg Highway that has left the road closed in both directions.
Troopers said the accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. when two vehicles collided head on near Pleasant Mount Church Road.
The THP reports the highway is expected to be closed until 5:30 p.m.
